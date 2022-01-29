aktuelle Materialien - internationale Arbeit

1.VerbotsjahrestagHHColin220122 ican 02

ProcesNieuws 126

  • Burgerprotesten in Volkel, Kleine Brogel, Büchel
  • Ceremonie Antikernwapenmonument Groningen
  • Acties tegen kernwapens en kernenergie

Gegen Atomwaffen

END INFO – European Nuclear Disarmament, Issue 27

Protests against US nuclear weapons in Germany: Nuclear Sharing Must End!

END1

Germanys Nuclear Weapons Background Information

Marion Küpker article On NPT to GERSON

Please share your expectations for the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) in the context of Article VI commitments, as well as what we want our governments to do to ensure full implementation of the Treaty - including fulfilling prior obligations.