aktuelle Materialien - internationale Arbeit

ProcesNieuws 126
- Burgerprotesten in Volkel, Kleine Brogel, Büchel
- Ceremonie Antikernwapenmonument Groningen
- Acties tegen kernwapens en kernenergie
END INFO – European Nuclear Disarmament, Issue 27
Protests against US nuclear weapons in Germany: Nuclear Sharing Must End!
Germanys Nuclear Weapons Background Information
Marion Küpker article On NPT to GERSON
Please share your expectations for the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) in the context of Article VI commitments, as well as what we want our governments to do to ensure full implementation of the Treaty - including fulfilling prior obligations.