Gewaltfrei in Jerusalem-für Freiheit von Gewalt für alle

Es wird demonstriert. In Israel, in Jerusalem. Für Frieden, Gerechtigkeit und Ver­söhnung. Friedlich und gewaltfrei. Die Fotos sind beeindruckend. Man findet sie aber nicht in unseren Medien, man kann da lange suchen. Man findet sie auf den Me­dien derjenigen Organisationen, die dort demonstrieren, z.B. auf dem Facebook­account von "Women Wage Peace" :

(www.facebook.com/womenwagepeaceenglish/)

Gestern bildeten diese Frauen, weiß gekleidet wie ehemals die Frauen in Liberia (vgl. den Film "Pray the Devil back to Hell") eine Menschenkette um die Altstadt von Jerusalem:

"The Human Chain of Peace at Jaffa Gate is proof that we need to and can live together in peace. We all stood together: Arab and Jewish women, religious and secular women, young and old, men and women- in cooperation with many other organizations. We quietly but firmly said:

NO to hatred

Together for the sake of the future

Together for the sake of our children

Together in hope

Together for peace

Together for security

Together for life

Together we understood that every mother, Arab or Jewish, wants a safe future for her children; this can only be achieved if we sit and talk together respectfully."

Tag Meir: Light instead of Terror

Mothers against Police Violence

Peace NGO’s forum

Universal peace Covenant

ALLMEP

Rabbis for Human Rights

Oz Veshalom

Standing Together

The Road to Recovery

Neighbors at Peace

Parents Circle Families Forum

Hand in Hand

Ossim Shalom – Social Workers for Peace

Torah of Justice

Women Lawyers for Social justice

Adam Institute