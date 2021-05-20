Gewaltfrei in Jerusalem-für Freiheit von Gewalt für alle

Es wird demonstriert. In Israel, in Jerusalem. Für Frieden, Gerechtigkeit und Versöhnung. Friedlich und gewaltfrei. Die Fotos sind beeindruckend. Man findet sie aber nicht in unseren Medien, man kann da lange suchen. Man findet sie auf den Medien derjenigen Organisationen, die dort demonstrieren, z.B. auf dem Facebookaccount von "Women Wage Peace" :
(www.facebook.com/womenwagepeaceenglish/)
Gestern bildeten diese Frauen, weiß gekleidet wie ehemals die Frauen in Liberia (vgl. den Film "Pray the Devil back to Hell") eine Menschenkette um die Altstadt von Jerusalem:
"The Human Chain of Peace at Jaffa Gate is proof that we need to and can live together in peace. We all stood together: Arab and Jewish women, religious and secular women, young and old, men and women- in cooperation with many other organizations. We quietly but firmly said:
NO to hatred
Together for the sake of the future
Together for the sake of our children
Together in hope
Together for peace
Together for security
Together for life
Together we understood that every mother, Arab or Jewish, wants a safe future for her children; this can only be achieved if we sit and talk together respectfully."
Tag Meir: Light instead of Terror
Mothers against Police Violence
Peace NGO’s forum
Universal peace Covenant
ALLMEP
Rabbis for Human Rights
Oz Veshalom
Standing Together
The Road to Recovery
Neighbors at Peace
Parents Circle Families Forum
Hand in Hand
Ossim Shalom – Social Workers for Peace
Torah of Justice
Women Lawyers for Social justice
Adam Institute